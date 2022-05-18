The Pokémon Company announced the arrival of the comic series of Pokémon UNITEthe best-selling MOBA available for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android (here our review). You can read the Pokémon UNITE manga for free and in digital format on the official site of the game, the first two chapters are currently available. More details are available below.

POKÉMON UNITE MANGA ARRIVES: ALL TOGETHER ON THE ISLAND OF HEOS

The Pokémon Company announces a manga dedicated to Pokémon UNITEthanks to which fans will be able to discover a lot of secrets on the island of Heos, about the energy that permeates it and, of course, about the fantastic United battles between Pokémon. The first two chapters are already available on the official site of the gamewhile the next ones will be released soon.

SYNOPSIS CHAPTERS

CHAPTER 1 – AEOS ENERGY: The first meeting with Phos, the teacher of Heos, who will reveal her youthful adventures alongside the original Pokémon of the island and how they inspired her and Erbie to create the competition of the United Struggles.

CHAPTER 2 – ZIRCO’S HOLOWEAR: an episode to discover the Holowear with Zirco, the one who mixes clashes and fashion to make the United Struggles even more exciting.

To read all the available chapters of the new manga dedicated to Pokémon UNITE just visit the official site of the game: https://unite.pokemon.com/it-it/manga/