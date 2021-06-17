The strategy game based on Pokémon will also arrive on mobile phones a little later, starting in September.

A presentation starring Pokémon Unite was announced, and it has not disappointed, since it has brought with it much-awaited information, such as the launch window and a new trailer with which we can get a better idea of ​​what this curious spin-off will offer, that will bring the license closer to the genre of MOBA, in the purest League of Legends style, and with Tencent after the project.

The game will be available in July for Nintendo Switch, while the version for mobile devices will be released a little later: specifically in September. Although Nintendo has not given specific dates in the presentation, but it will not take long to leave doubts, since there are only a few days left to enter the month of July.

Pokémon wants to gain a foothold in the competitive marketWith the new gameplay we can better see how their combat style will be, in which we will fight with different pokémon creatures. There will be various attacks, inspired by the installments of the saga, that we will choose and evolve as we level up in the game. All with a fast, dynamic and accessible style so that all players can be hooked from the first moment. The game, announced last year, has already been behind several beta phases, receiving good feedback from the community.

Players will also have to cooperate to defeat and trap the other team’s creatures. The games are of 5 against 5 and the one with the most points on the battlefield will win. In addition, there will be voice chat to communicate with our allies. Very soon we will know if a new fever like the one that was with Pokémon Go also begins, and thus fans will better await the arrival of Pokémon Arceus.

