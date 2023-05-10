The Pokemon Company announces the imminent arrival of Eevee party and many other news for Pokémon UNITE. Starting from May 25th to June 22nd in fact there will be a new special game mode called Eevee Showdown in which all players will be able to use only one of the many Evolutions available. Thanks to it we will be able to get fantastic prizes such as the Licenses for Espeon, Glaceon and Sylveon.

It will make its in-game debut on May 25 umbreonwhile June 8 will be the turn of Leafeon. For the occasion, the software house will release special Holowear coordinated for all Evolutions, lo Checkered style!

Among the other innovations revealed by the software house we find the imminent arrival of the Season 16 Battle Passwhich will be available from 12 June to 20 July. Thanks to it we will be able to get new Holowear for Scizor And Mr Mime as well as many objects to customize our avatar.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

EEVEE IS EVERYWHERE! EEVEE PARTY HAS COME TO POKÉMON UNITE! Umbreon and Leafeon will also be available in the game soon London, 10 May 2023. Today, The Pokemon Company International announced the arrival of Eevee party in Pokémon UNITE, a campaign entirely dedicated to Pokémon Evolution. This includes a new type of quick fightthe arrival of umbreon And Leafeon in the game, the fight pass season 16 and not only. Umbreon, Leafeon and more arrive

To celebrate Eevee even more, Umbreon will be available in-game on May 25 and Leafeon on June 8. Players will be able to enjoy the Eevee Party alongside these evolutions! What’s more, Inteleon will join the fight soon. Further information will be available on official Pokémon social channels. Eevee’s Flash Battle debuts

In celebration of the Eevee Festival, theEevee Showdown will be available from 07:00 (UTC) on May 25th at 23:59 (UTC) on 22 June. In this new type of quick fightfor all players (both teams) will take the field only evolutions of Eevee: Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon. There will be wild Eevee around the map and even Gigantamax Eevee will make an appearance. Players will also be able to get gods awards such as the Unite license plugs; once you get 10 tiles, you can unlock them United licenses of Espeon, Glaceon or Sylveon. Matching Holowear in the Checkered Style

They are coming adorable Coordinated holowear for these Eevee evolutions! Checkered style ( Glaceon ): Available May 11.

): Available May 11. Checkered style ( Espeon ): Available May 18.

): Available May 18. Checkered style ( Sylveon ): available on May 25th.

): available on May 25th. Checkered style ( umbreon ): available on May 25th.

): available on May 25th. Checkered style (Leafeon): available June 8. Season 16 Battle Pass

A will be available soon new battle passthrough which players can complete challenges and obtain rewards. From 00:00 (UTC) June 12 to 23:59 (UTC) July 20, the rewards will include holowear aristocratic style (Mr Mime) and Knight Style (Scizor), as well as the Knight Set Trainer fashion items available with this season’s Premium Pass. More events to come Come back there Pikafest : from 00:00 (UTC) on June 23 to 23:59 (UTC) on July 20.

: from 00:00 (UTC) on June 23 to 23:59 (UTC) on July 20. To learn more about Pokémon UNITE, visit Pokemon.it/Unite.

Pokémon UNITE weekend coming up: June 3 – 4.

Source: The Pokemon Company