Up Pokémon Unite theEaster event with numerous rewards for all players to celebrate the holiday. Not only that, from now on it is also available Azumarillwho joins the MOBA roster as the monsters of the “Versatile” category.

The Pokémon Unite Easter event will be available until April 27 and includes a variety of special rewards for players who complete daily missions. There are also special rewards available that can be redeemed simply by logging in at least once a day. Among the rewards there is a costume for Wigglutyff, Heos tickets and coins.

The latter will come in handy if you decide to purchase the Azumarill license, now available in Pokémon Unite. It is a Versatile Pokémon, therefore with balanced characteristics, which fights at short range by unleashing eddies and jets of water. Every third basic attack becomes an empowered attack that deals even more damage to opponents while the ability Macro strength allows him to always land a bad blow if he deals damage to only one opponent.

Below are the details on the moves of Marill and Azumarill as reported in the press release:

“At L. 1 and L. 3, Marill can learn Action and Bubble. When she uses Tackle, the Watermelon Pokémon lunges forward, dealing damage to hit opponents and rendering them unable to act for a while. When she uses Bubble, Marill attacks by throwing a cone-shaped jet of bubbles. Deals damage to opponents in the area of ​​effect and reduces their movement speed for a while. Marill can move while using the move. ”



“When Marill reaches L. 5 and evolves into Azumarill, you can transform Bubble into one of the following two water moves: Reel or Hydrondation. ”



“Using Whirlpool, Azumarill can move with four whirlpools for a while. If they hit opponents, they deal damage to them and restore HP to Azumarill. The amount of HP recovered increases if the opposing team’s Pokémon are hit. boosted, the reload time of the move is reduced and the HP that Azumarill recovers increases. ”



“Bubble can also be transformed into Water Wave. After using this move, Azumarill’s next three basic attacks speed and range are increased. If these basic attacks hit from a distance, they deal more damage, allowing Azumarill to regain HP and they can ignore the Defense and Shield of hit opponents. When Water Wave is empowered and after being Activated, if the Pokémon hits opponents from a distance with the next three Basic Attacks, the cooldown time of all its moves is reduced. ”



“When Azumarill reaches L. 7, you can transform Tackle in one of the following two moves: Carineria or Idropulsar. ”



“Using Carineria, Azumarill increases his movement speed for a while and with his next basic attack he throws himself at one of the opponents in the area of ​​effect and hits him repeatedly, dealing damage to him and making him unable to act for a while. . When Cuteness is upgraded and in use, Azumarill’s movement speed increases further, and the cooldown time is reduced. ”



“Action can also be transformed into Water Pulse, which allows Azumarill to throw a jet of water in front of him. If it hits, it reduces the opponent’s movement speed for a while and deals damage to all opponents it hits. found in the zone of effect around the hit opponent. After that, the jet of water automatically moves towards the next target, for up to three consecutive targets, including the first opponent hit. With each hit, the effect produced is the same as the first. As the jet of water advances, Azumarill can make a short shift in the direction indicated. If Water Pulse is empowered, the maximum number of times the water jet can hit increases by two. ”



“Smash enemies with Azumarill’s bold Unite move, Sprint drum. When Azumarill unleashes the Hydro Drum Sprint at an enemy, he slaps his belly three times and protects himself with a shield. With each hit, he loses HP, but increases his Attack in return. While he is beating his belly, he can keep moving. Immediately after, it aims at an opponent and lunges at him, dealing damage to all opponents he encounters along the way and throwing them into the air. “