Over the years, Pokémon UNITE has evolved in a rather interesting way. Thus, during the last Pokémon World Championships it has been confirmed that this MOBA will receive a new game mode next year, which promises to introduce a series of interesting changes.

Although there is no specific release date at the moment, The new game mode is expected to be available in early 2025. Pokémon UNITE. Here, players compete to see who is the first to reach 500 points, and there is no time limit, unlike traditional head-to-head matches.

To keep this fight entertaining at all times, special abilities are introduced when a team manages to score a certain amount of points, while Zapdos now travels directly to a base. In this way, Pokémon UNITE promises to offer a number of interesting new features for its players next year.

Remember, the new game mode for Pokémon UNITE It will be available sometime in spring 2025. In related news, these are the new Pokémon for this title. Likewise, there is already a date for the new Pokémon TCG expansion.

Author’s Note:

Pokémon UNITE is an extremely fun game. The title offers a fast and entertaining experience that achieves what any MOBA should. Thus, I am already looking forward to seeing all the new features that Tencent TiMi has for this installment.

Via: Go Nintendo