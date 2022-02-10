The Pokémon Company announced the start of the 2022 World Championships from Pokémon Unite. Starting in the current month, ie February, the monthly qualifiers will be held in all geographic areas. The prize pool for which players will compete is over $ 1 million, of which $ 500,000 in the World Championships alone.

We read others details taken from the official press release:

Players are invited to form teams to compete in 5v5 battles in Pokémon UNITE’s tournament mode. From February to June, each month there will be qualification events open to all and without participation fee, in which players will be able to participate using the version of Pokémon UNITE for Nintendo Switch, iOS or Android.



In the first season of the championship, Trainers from seven geographic areas will be able to compete: North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific. The events will be open only to those who are at least 16 years old.



Registration for each Pokémon UNITE championship event will be open to all via Battlefy. Players will only be able to participate in the geographic area in which they are resident and can only form teams with players from the same area.

