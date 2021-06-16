Tencent’s MOBA has already gone through several beta testing phases around the world.

As has been rumored, Pokémon Unite he has something on his hands. The MOBA of Tencent Based on the legendary monster collecting franchise, it has been announced for over a year (as weird as that line may sound) and now those responsible are preparing to share an important statement that points to launch details.

“Attention, coaches!” reads the official Pokémon account on Twitter. “A major news update on Pokémon Unite is coming.” With these words and an image that points to June 17, cites his followers to be vigilant. Considering that the game has already gone through several closed testing phases, there is not much room for doubt.

All in all, the answer from most of the fans (from the West, at least) it has been improvable, just like when the game was originally announced. The problem, rather, is the hunger for core material, since both the Diamond and Pearl remakes and Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been mired for months in a lethargy from which they have barely awakened to give dates.

The team behind Pokémon Unite is also the one that signed Arena of Valor, a kind of mobile adaptation of League of Legends that precedes Riot Games’ Wild Rift. When taking the monsters of The Pokémon Company, the tone of this title is much more relaxed than that of its previous game, although it is still a interesting action bet for a saga that until now had preferred turns. Pokémon Unite is expected to arrive on Switch and mobiles.

