Pokémon Unite will have in total 23 Pokémon at launch, based on what was reported by SciresM who followed the case up to recompose the complete cast of creatures that will be available immediately within the game, obviously except for subsequent introductions.

Some time ago we reported 19 Pokémon at launch, but evidently the list on the official website is not completely complete: now we should have reached the total, waiting to see the final game expected to arrive in July 2021, with exit date Still to be defined.

Pokémon Unite is a MOBA free-to-play for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, developed by TiMi Studios and published by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, in collaboration with Tencent. We have seen 30 minutes of gameplay just in these days, to get a clearer idea of ​​what it is.

So let’s see what are the Pokémon discovered within the roster in the new images below, which also illustrate some new skins to apply to the creatures.

Pokémon Unite, the roster at launch





The alternate skins for some of the creatures in Pokémon Unite

So here’s what thelist business suit: