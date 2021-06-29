Pokémon Unite it shows itself with a new one video of gameplay, lasting nearly twelve minutes, captured on Nintendo Switch by the Game Informer editorial team.

As you have probably read in our preview of Pokémon Unite, we are faced with a spin-off that uses the typical mechanics of MOBA to engage us in frantic five-on-five battles.

At the command of the most famous Pokémon, divided into categories based on the type and characteristics, we will have to try to eliminate the opposing team’s towers within a linear scenario.

Between minions, energy barriers and no holds barred clashes, all the prerogatives of the genre are strictly respected, adding however to the experience the undoubted charm of the characters of the Nintendo series.

Pokémon Unite will be available in July on Nintendo Switch and then in September on devices iOS is Android.