The Pokemon Company announces that starting today Mega Mewtwo X is available in the very rich roster of Pokémon UNITE. It will be possible obtain its License for free participating in the eventMewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge“. From mid-August also Mega Mewtwo Y will make its in-game debut.

That’s not all though. In fact, a new one is available from today Battle Pass which will allow us to obtain many Pirate style holowear for our little monsters and new items and accessories to customize our avatar. This pass will be available until next 10 September.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

MEWTWO TAKES THE FIELD IN POKÉMON UNITE TO CELEBRATE THE SECOND ANNIVERSARY The new battle pass and a new limited-time battle type are now available London, 21 July 2023. The Pokémon Company International today announced the arrival of great updates for Pokémon UNITE in celebration of the game’s second anniversary. Since its launch in 2021, Pokémon UNITE has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide and 56 playable Pokémon have been added. To celebrate two years of exciting United battles, a new battle type and one of the most beloved Pokémon is now available! Mewtwo takes the battle and can Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is now available in Pokémon UNITE. Mewtwo can Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X during battles and use his moves in rapid succession to attack opponents relentlessly. Players can obtain the Unite license of Mega Mewtwo X at no cost by participating in the currently ongoing “Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge” event.

In addition, the release of the Unite license for Mega Mewtwo Y is scheduled for mid-August, which will offer Trainers yet another way to play with the beloved Pokémon. A new type of fight: wild ambush

Unlike the standard 5v5 battle format, in Wild Ambush players will have to work together with teammates to protect Tinkaton from wild Pokémon attacking him. Some Pokémon defeated in battle can even be summoned once to help out! Event availability: 1st round: from 00:00 (UTC) on Friday 21 July to 23:59 (UTC) on Monday 31 July

Round 2: Friday 4 August 00:00 (UTC) to Sunday 6 August 23:59 (UTC)

Round 3: Friday 11 August 00:00 (UTC) to Sunday 13 August 23:59 (UTC)

Round 4: Friday 18 August 00:00 (UTC) to Sunday 20 August 23:59 (UTC) Introducing the Season 17 Battle Pass: Pirate Style (Zacian)

The Season 17 Battle Pass is available now. With this season’s Premium Pass, players can get Pirate Style Holowear for Greedent and Zacian, as well as fashion items for Trainers from the Pirate Set.

Availability: 00:00 (UTC) on Friday 21 July to 23:59 (UTC) on Sunday 10 September. More events

New Season of Competitive Battles: Available from Thursday July 20 at 04:00 (UTC) to Sunday September 10 at 23:59 (UTC).

WCS Prediction Event: Players can try to guess which teams will finish on the podium at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships and get great rewards. It’s a great opportunity to get some popular Trainer fashion items. Available from 07:00 (UTC) on Friday 28 July to 23:59 (UTC) on Thursday 10 August.

Learn more about Pokémon UNITE at Pokemon.it/Unite.

Source: The Pokemon Company