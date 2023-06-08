The Pokemon Company announces that starting today Leafeon will be available within the roster of Pokémon UNITE. This is the fifth Eevolution that has been released for the game, in which they are already available Sylveon, umbreon, Glaceon and Espeon. I remind you that until next June 23rd the event will be available in-game Eevee Showdown in which we will be able to obtain many rewards dedicated to the tender Evolutions.

Celebrate the Eevee Festival! Form a team of Evolutions and play together in Pokémon UNITE! Leafeon the Lush Pokémon will join the roster of Pokémon UNITE just today! Leafeon is a speedy Pokémon, the perfect choice for players who like to move quickly in the arena, support teammates and score points. Fans will remember Leafeon in Pokémon n Diamond And Pokémon Pearloriginally released on the Nintendo DS family of systems in 2007 and faithfully reimagined as Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shiny Pearl Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch console in 2021. To see a taste of the moves of Leafeonvisit the official Twitter account of Pokémon UNITE here. By adding Leafeon, players can now build a full team using adorable Evolutions and challenge other players in online multiplayer matches. Beyond Leafeonplayers can play as: – Sylveonthe Bond Pokémon

– Espeonthe Pokémon Sun

– Glaceonthe Fresh Snow Pokémon

