One year after the announcement, The Pokémon Company has finally unveiled the strategic MOBA launch window Pokémon UNITE.

The title will be available on Nintendo Switch starting in July, the version for iOS and Android devices instead it will only come during the month of September. By linking our account Nintendo or that of Pokémon Trainer Club it will also be possible play cross-platform keeping our progress on both platforms. The software house also announced that despite the launch the game will be only in English, in the future, packages for other languages ​​including Italian will also be released.

Waiting for more news, we leave you now with a new trailer for Pokémon UNITE. Good vision!

Pokémon UNITE, the first Pokémon team strategy battle game, is coming! The Nintendo Switch version will be released first, coming in July. The version for mobile devices will instead be downloadable from September. This title supports cross-platform play mode between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which will allow you to fight against other players or alongside them.

Additionally, if you log in with your Nintendo or Pokémon Trainer Club account, you will be able to use your game data from various devices. This means you can play comfortably at home on your TV screen using the Nintendo Switch version or have fun always at your fingertips thanks to the mobile version.

Later this year, Pokémon UNITE is also expected to be released in French, Italian, German and Spanish.

Challenge yourself in exciting team-based strategic battles in Pokémon UNITE!

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT UNITE BATTLE

A very powerful form of energy surrounds Aeos Island and makes Pokémon stronger, giving it even more extraordinary abilities. Trainers from all over the world come to this island to harness this energy and challenge each other in exciting battles.

Before taking the field, each player chooses a Pokémon. Each Pokémon has its own strengths and weaknesses. Over the course of each battle, Pokémon level up and may even temporarily evolve!

PREPARE FOR THE FIGHT

Players can select the moves the Pokémon can learn during battle and also assign it an item. Over the course of the game, the Pokémon grow stronger and learn a variety of new moves. Practice and find out which moves suit your playing style best!

HELD ITEM (ASSIGNABLE TOOLS) AND BATTLE ITEM (FIGHT TOOLS)

Make the most of your Pokémon’s potential by attaching it to up to three items. You can choose from over 15 types of held items, so find the combination that best matches your Pokémon’s moves. Additionally, you have the option of helping your Pokémon in battle by making them use battle items.

During the battle, players defeat wild Pokémon or opposing Pokémon, thus obtaining the Aeos energy (Heos energy) that they drop. After that, the accumulated Aeos energy must be released in one of the opponent’s goal zones to transform it into points for your team. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins! Collaborate with your teammates to earn as many points as possible and defend your goal zones, so as to prevent opponents from scoring.

REWARDS

Fight your way to earn in-game rewards that will allow you to unlock more Pokémon, as well as great outfits for your character and Holowear for your Pokémon. You will also be able to unlock Pokémon and purchase items with real currency. Defeating powerful wild Legendary Pokémon can turn the tide of the game – keep your eyes peeled and don’t miss them!