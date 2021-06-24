Pokémon Unite, the interesting MOBA coming soon to mobile and Nintendo Switch, is shown with a video of gameplay which includes the first 30 minutes of play.

Coming out in July on Switch and in September on iOS and Android, Pokémon Unite will try to bring the famous franchise into the vein of MOBA, giving us a roster initially made up of 19 Pokémon, all obviously equipped with peculiar characteristics and abilities.

Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game that The Pokémon Company and TiMi, a Tencent Games studio, are developing together. Pokémon UNITE will be a free-to-start cross-platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Pokémon Unite, a fighting sequence.

In this game, participants will compete in 5v5 team battles. During the battles, players will work with teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve their Pokémon, and defeat enemy Pokémon by searching at the same time to score more points of the opposing team within the designated time.

Pokémon UNITE introduces a new type of Pokémon battle that requires strategic thinking and a lot of teamwork. It is simple and at the same time full of complexity to be discovered.