The Pokemon Company has issued a press release announcing the upcoming events of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switchas well as for the two free-to-play Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE. On the two ninth generation titles we will see the arrival of Typhlosion with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Spectre Theratype)on UNITE we will welcome Lapras on the roster while an event focused on will take place in Pokémon GO Togetic.

More details are available below.

Exciting action-packed battles and limited-time events await you in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO! Check out the details of some of the upcoming events below:

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Take on the strongest and most powerful Pokémon in Paldea – with some of the coolest moves – and challenge Pokémon not normally encountered in Paldea in challenging Teracristal Raids. This week, for the first time ever, you will be able to battle Typhlosion with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Spectre Theratype). Event details are available below:

Pokemon present: Typhlosion with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Spectre Theratype)

Where to catch it: Teracristal raids originating from black crystals

Plan:

From Friday, April 14, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 23:59 UTC.

From Friday, April 21, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 23:59 UTC.

to know more: https://community.pokemon.com/en-us/discussion/3284/pokemon-scarlet-and-violet-prepare-to-face-a-mighty-typhlosion

Note:

To encounter Pokémon featured in Teracristal Raid events, you must have downloaded the latest News from the Poképortal. The latest News from the Poképortal is automatically downloaded if the Nintendo Switch™ console is connected to the Internet.

After completing certain post-game events, it will be possible to find the black crystals of the Teracristal Raid. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in the Teracristal Raid by teaming up with other Trainers in multiplayer.

A paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in the Teracristal Raid with other Trainers online.

Pokémon UNITE

Lapras will be added to the game this week at 0800 BST on Thursday 13th April. Sail to the top of Aeos Island with this ranged Defending Pokémon, using moves like Bubble Beam and Ice Beam to damage and hinder opposing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO

Discover the Pokémon GO Community Day this weekend, scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 14:00 to 17:00 (local time), focused on Togetic, the Pokémon Happiness.

European International Championships 2023 (EUIC)

Be sure to check out this year’s Pokémon Europe 2023 International Championships, taking place April 14-16 at ExCeL London. The fans they will be able to follow the action online and cheer on their favorite competitors in the Pokémon trading card game, video game Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetin Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon GO.

Additionally, UK fans will be able to visit the EUIC’s Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store throughout the weekend. Time slot reservations to visit the EUIC Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store can be made before the store opens all weekend herebased on availability.

