The Nintendo MOBA achieves the milestone days before its launch on Android and iOS.

Pokémon and MOBA, there is no combination that guarantees more success among video game players. The result of this successful experiment is Pokémon UNITE which, to no one’s surprise, has caught the attention of the community enough that its number of downloads is increasing day after day. A phenomenon that has already reached an incredible 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch, just days before its launch on mobile.

The official Pokémon UNITE account on Twitter has transmitted this news to all its followers with an extra surprise: to thank each and every one of the game downloads, they have decided to give a reward of 2,000 Aeos Tickets from September 29th. So, if you are among those 9 million people who have downloaded Pokémon UNITE on Nintendo Switch, you will soon be able to receive this gift from the creators of the game.

In this way, Pokémon UNITE breaks this download barrier few days before its release on Android and iOS, which, as is evident, will increase the number of people who play this Pokémon MOBA. In short, a sample of the success that Pokémon UNITE has meant among the public, both for fans of the franchise and for new users who have been attracted by its game mechanics.

Of course, Pokémon he has the batteries in terms of content for your community. Beyond Pokémon UNITE, the franchise has also satisfied its fans with special stuffed animals, the new movie ‘The Secrets of the Jungle’ and the Pokémon TV application for Nintendo Switch. And, for those who focus only in video games, have also announced the next Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will return us to the Sinnoh region. As for Pokémon UNITE, it can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch totally free, and the September 22 It will land on Android and iOS globally.

More about: Pokémon, Pokémon Unite, Downloads and Nintendo Switch.