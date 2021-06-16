The Pokémon Company announced a post-E3 2021 event dedicated to Pokémon Unite, the MOBA coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices (iOS and Android). He also indicated date and time: 15:00 (Italian time) tomorrow, June 17, 2021. We can therefore expect new information on the game.

For the moment we don’t know what will be shown on Pokémon Unite, but our hope, of course, is that it is one exit date. According to the official Twitter account, this is “an important announcement”: that’s all that has been indicated.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite was announced in June 2020. In the game, two teams of five Pokémon have to clash. There are five different scoring areas on each side of the map and points are earned by catching wild Pokémon on the ground. The aim is to get more points than the other team within the time limit. It will be possible to level up the Pokémon we control and also to make it evolve, as well as teaching it new moves.

A closed beta took place last March, with the Android version of Pokèmon Unite. We also remind you that this is not the only Pokémon game in development. Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are also coming – here is the official release date – and Pokémon Arceus Legends, of which you can read our preview.