The Pokémon Company International announced all the new things that will come to Pokémon Unite both on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The first thing you should know is that one of the most beloved legendary Pokémon, Ho-Oh, will join very soon Pokémon Unite.

Ho-Oh will join Pokémon Unite as a long-range defensive Pokémon. Its Regeneration ability allows it to gradually recover HP if it does not take damage from the opposing team’s Pokémon for a certain period of time.

Its moves keep opponents on their toes throughout the fight, and its Unite Move, Reviving Flame, lets it spread its wings and consume all available Æos Energy to bring a weakened ally back into combat. The more Æos Energy Ho-Oh has, the more allies will respawn.

Fans of this MOBA will be happy that another class is coming and that the game will become even more dynamic with its arrival.

Pokémon Unite: Special events to celebrate the third anniversary

As we already mentioned, the third anniversary of Pokémon Unite and that translates into several events that players of this competitive Moba should not miss:

Ho-Oh Memorial Event from 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time on July 18 to 5:59 p.m. Central Mexico Time on August 10. During this event, Trainers will get one free die each day. They can roll it to advance spaces on the board and complete the mission corresponding to the space they land on to roll another die. Those who collect 1,000 Mystic Forest Coins can exchange them for the Ho-Oh! Unite License.

Custody fighting returns Central Mexico Time on July 18 to 5:59 p.m. Central Mexico Time on September 3. The exciting Defense mode returns! You’ll have to protect Tinkaton from the attacks of wild Pokémon. Some of the defeated Pokémon may return to the battlefield to lend a helping hand and turn the tide of the match.

Charizard Unite License Distribution from 6:00 p.m. CST on July 18 to 5:59 p.m. CST on September 1. The first time fans log in while the event is active, they can earn a Charizard Trainer Hat, Charizard Unite License, or 100 Æos Coins. They will receive a single gift on each account they log in with while this event is active.

New Battle Pass from 18:00 Central Mexico Time on July 20, to 17:59 Central Mexico Time on September 3. This new battle pass is inspired by the black flames. Trainers will be able to celebrate the anniversary of Pokémon UNITE in style thanks to the Shadow Hierarch Holo-Outfit for Charizard if you purchase the Premium Pass and level up.

What do you think of all the activities that will come to Pokémon Unite? Are you excited?