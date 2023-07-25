













Pokémon Unite celebrates its second anniversary with the arrival of MewTwo







Since its launch in 2021, already joined 56 Pokémon, exceeded 100 million downloads worldwide. Celebrating two years of exciting battles in Pokémon Unite, a fan-loved character is back, and a new type of battle is coming.

We refer to Mewtwo, which is already available in PKMN Unite. Mewtwo will be able to Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X during combat and use his moves over and over again to attack relentlessly.

Players will be able to get the Mega-Mewtwo X Unite License for free in the Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge, which is live now.

Source: Pokemon

Additionally, the Unite license for Mega Mewtwo Y is scheduled to be available starting in mid-August, giving players more opportunities to battle with this creature.

Unlike 5v5 battles, in custody battles, players will have to work as a team to protect Tinkaton from wild Pokémon attacks. Some of the defeated may return to the field to help.

We also recommend: Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master already has a release date on Netflix

How long will the Pokémon Unite 2nd Anniversary events last?

First event: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, July 20, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Monday, July 31.

Second event: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 3, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, August 6.

Third Event: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 10, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, August 13.​

Event Four: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 17, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, August 20.

On the other hand, Zacian Captain arrives at Pokemon Unite with the seventeenth combat pass. With this season’s Premium Pass, players will be able to get the lovable Captain Greedent and the gallant Captain Zacian, as well as the Captain Set items for Trainers.

Event Duration: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, July 20, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, September 10.​

On the other hand, the new season of qualifying matches began. This event will last from 9:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, July 21, to 4:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday, September 10.

Also, players can make their predictions about the best teams of the Pokémon World Championships 2023 and get incredible rewards. This is the perfect opportunity to earn Trainer fashion items. Available from 00:00 PDT on Thursday, July 28, to 16:59 PDT on Thursday, August 10.

What do you think of these ads? Pokemon Unite? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)