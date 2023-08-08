













Pokémon Unite celebrates its second anniversary with new events and the arrival of Mewtwo









It will first launch a new battle style: Panic Parade! in which you will have to defend yourself against wild pokemon with your team. Also, thanks to the anniversary we will now have one of the most legendary creatures, Mewtwo will be added to the catalog.

Mega Mewtwo X will be able to use successive moves that allow other players to attack relentlessly. Besides, players will be able to obtain a Unite License X: Mewtwo through a special event that is already available.

But that’s not all, a Y license can also be purchased after August 17, 2023.

In other news, it was confirmed that there will be more Pokémon joining the catalog of Unite.

the second anniversary of Pokemon Unite will bring new emblems of Mewtwo.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Also the Prize Machine will return, this time he will bring the Holowear for Pikachu and Cinderace.

Besides, the anniversary brings a gift for you to redeem the licenses and emblems, the code is as follows:

2NDANNIVERSARY

Remember that it is a temporary code, here is how to redeem it:

Go to the daily events menu.

Look for “Redeem Gift”, the section is at the bottom to the left.

Click on “Redeem” and enter the code.

You will receive your reward within a maximum period of 48 hours. Remember that the code has a temporary validity.

We recommend you: Mamitas Club will be the representative of Mexico in the Pokémon Unite World Cup

Pokémon Unite: The prediction event

This consists of predictions from the players. If they match all the forecasts then they will receive an exclusive Trainer Fashion.

Remember that Pokemon Unite is available for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. It was released on July 21, 2021. It got a nomination for The Game Award for Best Mobile Game.

It is developed and distributed by The Pokémon Company.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)