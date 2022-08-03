Pokémon Unite celebrates its first anniversary with a very special event, new cosmetic items and the arrival of six new Pokémon.

The festivities begin on Thursday 4 August at 2:00 am Italian time with Pika Partya new limited-time event where everyone and everything is Pikachu. There will be no Pokémon selection for this mode because there will only be Pikachu as far as the eye can see, but at least they all wear cosmetics so they can be differentiated. And in the middle of the map, a Pikachu Gigamax awaits you with rich rewards.

In addition to the new mode, Pokémon Unite also adds six new Pokémon to the game’s roster, starting with Buzzwole, the ultra-muscular mosquito beast. Buzzwole is part of the first wave of new monsters, which includes Glaceon and Tyrannitar. Starting in September, another batch of three Pokémon will arrive.



As mentioned, the party starts tonight so get ready for a great celebration! In addition to this the Pokémon Presents also showed the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

