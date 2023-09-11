The Pokémon Company announces that the next September 14th free-to-play Pokémon UNITEavailable on Nintendo Switch and smartphoneswill welcome a new creature to the roster: it is Blazikenan all-rounder with fire-type moves.

Among his techniques we find “Spinning Flame Fist“, which deals damage to nearby opposing Pokémon and increases Blaziken’s movement speed for a short period of time, as well as “Spinning flame kick”, which also deals damage to nearby opposing Pokémon and increases Blaziken’s attack for a short amount of time.

We can see it in action in the video shared on the official X account. Furthermore, Tuesday 17 September 2023, from 2pm to 5pmin Pokémon GO a special will be held Research Day. For a limited time, players will see an increased number of Oddish and will have the opportunity to earn special bonuses and rewards in the game.

Blaziken is fired up to join the fight on Aeos Island on September 14! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/izzkYkhyYV — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 10, 2023

Source: The Pokémon Company