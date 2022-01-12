The Pokémon Company announces that Pokémon UNITE will join the competitions of 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

To communicate it was none other than the producer Masaaki Hoshino, which revealed that teams of players from all over the world will be able to try to qualify for the World Championships to be held in August. Further details on the competition and how to participate will be revealed in the future.

But that’s not the only news, Hoshino-san has revealed that it will be released in the game a new mode in line with the rules of the competitive. Thanks to it, all Trainers will be able to compete on equal terms regardless of their level and the tools equipped. At the moment, however, this is the only detail regarding this new game mode, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more.

Here is the press release issued by the producer.

AN ELECTRIC UPDATE FROM THE POKÉMON UNITE TEAM! Hello everyone! The two months that have passed since the last letter from the producer have been truly incredible for the Pokémon UNITE team. We were truly blown away by all the strategies and playstyles we have seen evolve over time as Managers climb the ranks and discover new ways to achieve victory. Players continue to amaze us with their talent for mastering new Pokémon and using them in ways we never could have foreseen. In addition to new playable Pokémon, there are many other new additions to make your stay on Heos Island even more fun. Today we wanted to take this opportunity to share some details about what we are preparing for Pokémon UNITE. First, we’re excited to announce that Pokémon UNITE will join the Pokémon World Championships in 2022! Starting this year, teams of Pokémon UNITE from around the world will be able to compete in a season of competitive play, from which the teams that will qualify for the World Championships in August will emerge. Further details will be announced soon. In keeping with the Pokémon UNITE championship, we have continued to develop a new competitive mode that allows participants to compete equally, regardless of the rank of their assignable items. We will soon reveal new details on what Trainers and Trainers can expect when this new mode launches, so keep your eyes peeled! We are also pleased to announce that Pokémon UNITE will soon be available in other languages ​​as well. An update for Pokémon UNITE will soon be released that will make the game also available in Hindi, Indonesian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Thai and Turkish. We can’t wait to welcome even more Trainers and Trainers to the world of Pokémon UNITE with this update, and will continue to work to add even more languages. We hope we have given you some interesting information on what awaits you in the future in Pokémon UNITE. We are continuing to strive to give you the best possible gaming experience and look forward to letting you know more in the months to come. And as always, we thank you for your continued support and interest in Pokémon UNITE! See you on Heos Island, Trainers and Trainers. A greeting, Masaaki Hoshino Producer, Pokémon UNITE

Source: The Pokémon Company