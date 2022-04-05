Through a tweet of the official account of Pokémon Uniteit was announced that Azumarill will be released within the game from this April 7.

A brand-new Melee All-Rounder is ready to play rough! Azumarill joins the battle April 7! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/oC5XnFPriZ – Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) April 4, 2022

To unlock it, you will need to license it first. Players will start with Marillwhich as you level up will evolve into Azumarill.

Although the full moveset has not yet been revealed, we know that Azumarill (type: Fairy / Water) will be a Pokémon melee all-rounder capable of using water attacks.

The free-to-play Pokémon Unite is available for free download at Nintendo Switch and devices Mobile.

Source: The Pokémon Company Street Siliconera