This information comes from the test server of this proposal, where the movements that correspond to each of them are also listed.

Magikarp, in Pokémon Uniteyou will be able to evolve into Gyarados without the specific level requirements that most other monsters must follow to reach their final stage of evolution.

In such a way that the change will come when the effort marker is full. To fill it you have to perform various actions such as basic attacks and the same Magikarp movements. So players should only use it to evolve.

As you can imagine, this Pokémon will be one of the weakest of Pokémon Unite. But everything will change when it evolves into Gyarados.

Regarding Magikarp's movements, it has Splash, which allows it to advance a little, as well as Flail to cause a little damage and Passive Rattled, which increases its speed when injured.

The idea is that he can survive when he is hurt by attacks from other players in games.

When Gyarados enters the scene in Pokémon Unite It shows off the Dragon Breath and Aqua Tail moves. The former not only damages but paralyzes opponents, and the latter lets players unleash continuous waves of damage.

It also has Bounce, where it is possible to charge the movement before jumping and traveling a certain distance; The landing damages rivals. And Waterfall, where Gyarados surges forward three times.

At the moment Magikarp with everything and Gyarados They do not have a departure date. Apart from Pokémon Unite We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

