The Pokémon Company has announced a manga dedicated to Pokémon Unite, the MOBA action game for smartphones and Switches, already available for online reading. According to the company, the comic was made to allow fans to discover the secrets of the island of Heos, the place where the game is set, and the energy that permeates it. There is no shortage of battles between Pokémon, obviously. The first two chapters are already available on the official website of the game, while the next ones will be released soon. In chapter 1, entitled Heos Energy, we will see the first meeting with Phos, the teacher of Heos, who will reveal her youthful adventures alongside the original Pokémon of the island and how they inspired her and Erbie to create the United Struggle competition. In chapter 2, Zirco’s Holowear, the protagonist is the captain who mixes clashes and fashion. The Pokémon Company has not announced when it will publish the next episodes of the manga.