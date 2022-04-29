The Pokémon Company announces that a new Battle Pass is available starting today and many improvements for Pokémon UNITE. Thanks to the Battle Pass “Pokébuki”We can get Holowear like it Ninja style for Charizard and it Pokébuki style for Blastoise, as well as new items for avatar customization. Among the other innovations we find the missions Daily Gardeningas well as new Pokébuki missions with which to obtain unique equipment.

You can find all the news and improvements made to the game in the press release that you will find at the end of the article, in the meantime let’s enjoy a new trailer for Pokémon UNITE. Good vision!

Pokémon UNITE – Spring has blossomed

New items available in the store, such as the Cherry Blossom Trainer Set and the Nomad Style for Greninja.

New events such as “Daily Gardening”, Pokébuki missions and many other items and Holowear to unlock.

Bug fix and game balance (details in the attached document).

A new Ranked Season is now available for players aiming for the Master Rank. Here is the trailer for the new Pokémon UNITE Fight Pass: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1bfO3I9gtk UPDATE 1.5.1.2 CONTENT: Bug fix

Text corrections

Stores update

Events update

Battle Pass Update If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply the update. We’ve made changes to some Pokémon moves and stats to better balance Combat Battles. CONTENT: Greedent: Pleading Changed to “The Pokémon runs with all its might, dealing damage to opponents it encounters along the way and throwing them into the air. Afterwards, it increases its resistance to obstacles for a while. As she runs, she drops berries which she then eats to increase her movement speed for a while. The more berries he eats, the faster his movement speed increases. Also, while running, he can use Tackle, Burp, or Bullet Seed. Using this move, the cooldown of Action and Burp is reset. ”. Blissey: Covauova Changed to “The Pokémon throws an egg at an ally, restoring the HP of both. This move has a maximum of two uses. When the Pokémon learns Egg Bomb, the maximum number of uses is shared between the two moves, becoming four uses. ”. Blissey: Egg Bomb Changed to “The Pokémon throws an egg in the indicated area, which explodes, dealing damage to opponents in the area of ​​effect and throwing them into the air. This move has a maximum of two uses.

When the Pokémon learns Egg Hatch, the maximum number of uses is shared between the two moves, becoming four uses. ”. Blissey: Covauova + Learning level changed. New level: 10. Blissey: Safeguard + Learning level changed. New level: 10. Blissey: Altruism + Learning level changed. New level: 12. Blissey: Egg Bomb + Learning level changed. New level: 12. Duraludon: Dragopulsar Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Duraludon: Rock Levitator Balanced the following elements: special effects. Ninetales of Alola: Bora Increased the duration of effects on opposing Pokémon.

Enlarged the area of ​​effect. Ninetales of Alola: Velaurora Weakening of Pokémon moves. Talonflame: Baldeals Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Shrink the area of ​​effect. Talonflame: United Move: Blazing Charge Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Decreased the reload speed of the Unite meter. Lucario: Extra-fast Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Hoopa: I deceive Shrink the area of ​​effect.

Increased the reload time.

Range decreased. Hoopa: Conjure + HP recovery decreased. Hoopa: Shadow Ball Decreased duration of effects on opposing Pokémon. Hoopa: Spectrum puff Decreased the reload time.

Enhanced the effects on opposing Pokémon. Zeraora: Download Enhanced the shield effect. Aegislash: empowered attack Pokémon move upgrades. Aegislash: Solemn Sword Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Increased the duration of effects on opposing Pokémon. Trevenant: Ramostoccata Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Enhanced the effects on opposing Pokémon.

Changed to “Pokémon attacks with a jab in the direction indicated, dealing damage to opponents and reducing their movement speed for a while. At the same time, the Pokémon gradually recovers HP for some time. ”. Trevenant: Damn Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Weakened the effects of the move on the user. Trevenant: Malcommon HP recovery increased. Trevenant: Unite Move: Dark Specter Forest Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter. Cramorant: Heterelama Enhancement of Pokémon moves. Cramorant: Unite Move: Missile Storm Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased. Greninja: Unite Move: Supreme Idroshuriken Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter. Azumarill: Bubble Fixed bugs regarding the following effects on opposing Pokémon: movement speed reduction Azumarill: Whirlpool Fixed bugs affecting the following elements:

amount of damage Azumarill: Hydrode Changed to “After using this move, the speed and range of the Pokémon’s next three basic attacks increase. If these basic attacks hit from a distance, they do more damage and allow the Pokémon to regain HP. ”. SOS barrier Goal protection Increased the reload time.

Balance.

