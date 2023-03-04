Pokémon Unite is about to receive two new Pokémon within its roster of creatures, which therefore enrich the specific Pokédex of the game in question while not representing absolute novelties but being welcome returns.

The two creatures in question are Lapras and Goodra, which will soon be added to the game in final form after a period of testing on dedicated test servers before release to the public. It is precisely the official Pokémon Unite account on Twitter that confirms the arrival of the two new creatures, so we can assume their next introduction for sure.

According to reports, Goodra will be the first of the two to arrive within Pokémon Unite already in the course of the month of March, while Lapras will arrive later in April. In both cases there is still no official timeline for the release, but we can therefore expect them between this and next month, with more information to come in the next few days.

Goodra is a Defender in close range combat, able to evolve from Goomy to Sliggoo to Goodra. She has a passive ability that allows her to deal damage to opponents through trail of slimes that slows and slams enemies, with a chance to recharge upon reaching grass. Her attacks include Bubble, Dragon Pulse, and Acid Spray, as well as various others.

Lapras is also a Defender in Pokémon Unite, but in long range combat. The passive ability is Shell Armor, with which he can take powerful hits with a significant damage reduction, while his attacks also count Perish Song and Ice Beam, once he progresses through the levels. Last month, we had seen the Pokémon Garland Comfey arrive in the game.