POKÉMON REVEALS NEWS AND UPCOMING UPDATES AT THE LATEST POKÉMON PRESENTS

Among the news announced, the release date of the downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and a special event in the game starring Mew and Mewtwo stand out. But that’s not all: two new animated series, pre-orders for the downloadable version of Detective Pikachu: Returns and updates on mobile games

London, August 8, 2023. Today, The Pokémon Company International shared the latest Pokemon Presents with fans around the world, revealing exciting news and new experiences coming to the franchise. In addition, more details have been revealed about the highly anticipated downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the most recent games in the main Pokémon series released in November 2022.

Below are the details of today’s Pokémon Presents.

POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET:

Part I: The Turquoise Mask from The Treasure of Area Zero

The first part of the adventure of The Treasure of Area Zero, the upcoming downloadable content for the hit video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, is coming on September 13, 2023. In Part I: The Turquoise Mask, players will visit Nordivia on a school trip, where they will be able to join an outdoor study project organized jointly between their academy and another institution. Players will have the opportunity to meet Pokémon never seen in Paldea and to unravel the mysteries that hide behind an old legend handed down in Nordivia. Details on Part II: The Indigo Disc will be revealed soon.

In-game event “Mew and Mewtwo!”

A special in-game event titled “Here Mew and Mewtwo!” will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, thus marking the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Mew and the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo in Paldea. Starting today until 14:59 (UTC) on September 18, 2023, players will be able to add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Secret Gift menu. In addition, a special Teracristal Raid event will be held from 00:00 (UTC) on September 1, 2023 to 23:59 (UTC) on September 17, 2023. During this event, players will have the opportunity to battle and capture a Mewtwo with the Emblem of Absolute Strength. A new trailer for the event “Mew and Mewtwo!” it’s available here.

Pokémon: Winds of Paldea

The Pokémon Company International has announced the arrival of a new online animated series titled Pokémon: Winds of Paldea, which will show the region of Paldea in a whole new light. This exclusive original series follows three students of the academy (Ohara, Alik and Ohma) as they grow and learn while attending the institute. The Pokémon series: Winds of Paldea will be available soon on Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

ALL NEW PLAY EXPERIENCES AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS:

Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu Returns, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch consoles on October 6, 2023, is now available to pre-order from Nintendo eShop and participating stores. This new title stars the one and only Detective Pikachu, cheeky and coffee lover, and his faithful companion Tim Goodman. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim and Pikachu work together to solve a series of mysterious events that are taking place in Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokémon live in harmony. You can watch the new trailer for Detective Pikachu: Returns here.

Pokémon: To the top

As revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents, on August 11, 2023, The Pokémon Company International will show a short-lived animated series titled Pokémon: Road to the Top in a special preview held during the Pokémon Presents. Pokémon World Championships 2023, which will take place at Pacifico Yokohama. The story follows Ava and her partner Pokémon, Oddish, as they make their way to excel in the competitive battling world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The first episode of the series will be available on August 11 on Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

There was also news on the franchise’s popular mobile games, including Pokémon GO, Pokemon Sleep, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Masters-EX And Pokémon Cafe ReMix. Additionally, The Pokémon Company International announced today that the hit video game Pokémon Trading Card Game will be released on Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online and Pokémon Stadium 2 on Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online. For more details on the latest news announced, you can watch the Pokemon Presents of today.