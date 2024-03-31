As had already been announced in January, the service Pokemon TV on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Smart TV it's time officially finished and you can no longer use the application.
If you try to launch the application via Nintendo Switch you receive a message like this: “Error Code: 2124-4609 This online service has ended. Thank you for your interest.”
There are some reports according to which some people are still able to access the application, but it is credible that soon any access to Pokémon TV will be completely blocked.
Pokémon TV, what was it for?
This app/browser, made available on the Switch eShop in 2021, allowed fans to watch a selection of episodes of the TV series for free animated Pokémon.
If you want continue watching the Pokémon anime, you can still watch it on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and other services. The various seasons are in fact broken into various services, also depending on the region of the world taken into consideration.
