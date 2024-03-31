As had already been announced in January, the service Pokemon TV on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Smart TV it's time officially finished and you can no longer use the application.

If you try to launch the application via Nintendo Switch you receive a message like this: “Error Code: 2124-4609 This online service has ended. Thank you for your interest.”

There are some reports according to which some people are still able to access the application, but it is credible that soon any access to Pokémon TV will be completely blocked.