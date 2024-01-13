The application of Pokémon TV It is, or rather, was, a good way to enjoy the Pokémon anime at any time, thanks to its availability on mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. However, A couple of days ago it was revealed that this application has been completely removed.

That's right, the Pokémon TV application for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch disappeared from their respective digital stores on January 8, 2024. However, if you are one of the lucky ones who still has Pokémon TV downloaded, You can enjoy all its content until next March 28, day when his servants will come to an end.

Without a doubt, quite unexpected news, and one that has no apparent reason. At the moment, The Pokémon Company has not issued a message revealing what led them to make this decision. However, it is very likely that they no longer have a reason to continue using it. Not only is the Pokémon anime available on different television networks, some public and others paid, but they have reached an agreement with Netflix to bring their animated content to this platform.

Thus, It would not be unreasonable to think that the agreement with Netflix is ​​responsible for the Pokémon TV application coming to an end. It's a real shame. On related issues, they accuse Pokémon Go to deceive the players. Likewise, this is the TCG of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Paldea Fates.

Editor's Note:

It's a shame that Pokémon TV is coming to an end, but it's not the end of the world. Currently, there are several ways to watch the Pokémon anime, and I doubt that many fans of this production will choose this service over Netflix, or even watch the new episodes on sites of dubious origin.

Via: Nintendo