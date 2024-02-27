During Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company revealed a new game for iOS and Android: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, or the digital version of the collectible card game. It will be available in 2024.

In the official trailer from The Pokémon Company we see that in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket it will be possible to open the packs by sliding your finger on the screen, view the cards with special effects, exchange them (although it is specified that the exchange function may not be available at launch) and play card matches with other players online.

The idea behind it Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is clearly to make the experience as similar as possible to reality, but at the same time enhance it by exploiting the uniqueness of the smartphone, for example with special cards which, once obtained, will allow us to enter inside them to discover the artwork, as if it were a setting to explore.