Through a short video trailer posted on Twitter A new app has been announced for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the popular trading card game that will arrive for free on PC, Mac and mobile. The new application also allows the ability to make online matches and customize your avatar.

If on the one hand Pokémon GO updates with events and raids, of which you can read our guide here, this new application arrives during the celebrations for the 25 years of the brand, which is confirmed as one of the longest-lived pillars. It is also the first experience that will also be possible to live on PC and Mac, as well as on mobile devices and tablets.

The announcement comes around the same time the new movie was also announced on Netflix and promises to be an adventure that will continue for a long time, with many updates and features expected after launch. It will also be possible to customize your avatar, participate in daily missions and much more.

Barry Sams, vice president of the TCG, Trading Card Game, expresses the arrival of the new app:

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has been one of the most important pillars of the Pokémon brand for 25 years, beloved by both young Trainers and veterans alike. The Pokémon TCG Live joins the board game in its traditional version, the one that all fans know and love, and introduces a new digital gaming experience where Trainers from all over the world can play together from their favorite platform. .

Your next Pokémon TCG adventure awaits! The Pokémon Live Trading Card Game is here. 🎉 Have fun at the #GCCPokemon from home or on the go with a new free application for PC, Mac and mobile devices! #PokemonGCCLivehttps://t.co/wcrSkpKmEi pic.twitter.com/memCqAkXep – Pokémon Italy (@PokemonIT) September 20, 2021

At the moment, a precise date has not yet been given for the release but there will be a soft launch for mobile in Canada soon, while for the PC and Mac version there will be an open beta later this year. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live it therefore presents itself as a new experience for all users, which will involve new and old generations who have grown up with exchangeable cards.

All the details are directly available on the official italian site.