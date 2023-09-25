The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will be released on 17th November.

The set was first announced at February’s Pokémon Presents, where it was shown as an updated and premium version of the original base set.

Pokémon TCG Classic combines old card designs with “new concepts,” The Pokémon Company said in its announcement of the set’s release date and priceand includes “never-before-seen” cards including EX versions of Lugia, Suicune and Ho-Oh.



A Japan-exclusive card of Mr Mime will be included in Pokémon TCG Classic, marking the first time it’ll be available to buy at overseas retailers. The Pokémon Company states that unique cards printed for Pokémon TCG Classic will also be available in a “separate product” due in February 2024. More details on that are yet to come.

The Pokémon TCG Classic set costs an eye-watering £400/$400 and will net you the following:

three decks (60 cards each) starring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise

three deck boxes

three sets of card sleeves

a two-player game board

a toolbox case with randomizer

two sets of damage counter cones

two sets of condition markers

Pre-orders for Pokémon TCG Classic are live on the Pokémon Center website, although likely sold out. It’ll also be available at some local hobby stores, as well as physical Pokémon Center stores, from 17th November.