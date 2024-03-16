Among the great oddities coming from Japan, this week we report the existence of a Pokémon Miraidon built by Toyota “natural” size, which it can also be driven and was made available to the public just this weekend in March.
Miraidon is a new creature, a Legendary Pokémon that was notably introduced in Pokémon Violetwhich has the characteristic of becoming a sort of motorcycle, also representing a useful vehicle for moving around the map, in a rather original way for the series.
The Toyota Engineering Society group took inspiration from this Pokémon for its new project, following a truly particular initiative: last year it asked 8000 elementary school students what they saw as the “future of mobility”, and many children responded with beautiful drawings of Miraidon.
A real Miraidon, being tested this weekend
The Toyota group evidently liked this a lot, and the engineers decided to realize the vision suggested by the children, actually building a real Miraidon, obviously in direct collaboration with The Pokémon Company.
After quite a bit of work, this mechanical Miraidon emerged from the laboratories, in fact a sort of real-life creation of the Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Violet, which was finally revealed to the public in its two configurationsbeing able to be converted from the four-legged version to the one with wheels.
The interesting thing is that the vehicle can also be tested by the public: From March 15 to 17, Toyota's Miraidon can be driven inside the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Atrium, through an official test initiative dedicated to the public.
