Among the great oddities coming from Japan, this week we report the existence of a Pokémon Miraidon built by Toyota “natural” size, which it can also be driven and was made available to the public just this weekend in March.

Miraidon is a new creature, a Legendary Pokémon that was notably introduced in Pokémon Violetwhich has the characteristic of becoming a sort of motorcycle, also representing a useful vehicle for moving around the map, in a rather original way for the series.

The Toyota Engineering Society group took inspiration from this Pokémon for its new project, following a truly particular initiative: last year it asked 8000 elementary school students what they saw as the “future of mobility”, and many children responded with beautiful drawings of Miraidon.