The Pokemon Company she seems to be interested in solutions that involve NFTs, Blockchain and the metaverseaccording to some job announcements coming from the company who cite precisely these technologies as possible objects for future development.

Whereas the entire franchise relies heavily on the collecting and the related product evaluation systems, the question would also be quite appropriate, even if obviously it is feared by all lovers of the series, for the moment.

Specifically, the job posting also shown in the tweet below is for a Corporate Development Principal who has “extensive knowledge of Web 3including Blockchain and NFT technologies, and/or metaverse”, i.e. the whole set of new solutions that characterize Web 3 and towards which some videogame entities have been moving for some time now.

This obviously does not mean an immediate shift in this area, but it is clear that there is some interest in these solutions from The Pokémon Company, which in fact could apply them quite well to the company’s products. It is not even certain that these technologies concern the standard video games of the series, on the contrary it is more probable that they are parallel projects and perhaps initially even marginal.

However, NFTs are particularly well associated with a business based on the research and collecting of more or less rare objects, so the connection with Pokémon is easier than with many other products, we’ll see. For the moment, we have already seen various experiments in these areas by Square Enix, Sega, Ubisoft and Konami, to be honest with somewhat fluctuating results.