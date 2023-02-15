He February 27th we will celebrate Pokémon day and so that expectations grow and you get in the mood, a new campaign called Pokémon Together which emphasizes that you enjoy this franchise in all possible ways, especially with your closest ones through video games, anime, TCG and more.

Participating is next easy, just HT #PokemonTogether for a chance to be included in an interactive Pokemon Day tile for everyone to celebrate together.

If you take a tour of the official site it is possible to appreciate some photos of users who have attended all kinds of events such as tournaments, community days and different activations. The joke is that all those who like to participate share their experience and become part of that huge mosaic.

Source: The Pokemon Company.

Now, the HT that we share with you is clearly designed for English-speaking fans, those who speak Spanish can also use #JuntosConPokémon to express their love for this video game from now on and thus be able to celebrate when the time comes.

“Since its inception, Pokémon has had the unique ability to physically and virtually bring people together.”said Andy Hartpence, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

“In 2023, we look forward to recognizing this aspect of the brand and inviting its extraordinary community of fans to experience the many ways they can connect and ‘Celebrate Pokémon Together’ throughout the entire franchise. We invite Trainers to Play, Discover, Observe, Collect, Trade and, starting this Pokémon Day, Celebrate Pokémon Together.”.

As we already mentioned, this is a good opportunity for you to enter the video game, TCG, the same anime or whatever you like. The options to enjoy pocket monsters are varied and it is worth giving them a chance, especially when their celebration is close.

Excited?