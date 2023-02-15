The Pokémon Company launched the countryside Pokémon Together for the Pokemon Day 2023which will fall as always on February 27, which is the day in 1996 Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were launched on the Game Boy in Japan, which introduced the possibility of connecting consoles to exchange Pokémon.

“This event marked the beginning of what would become one of the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises, with a worldwide community of fans known as “Trainers.” Since then, every February 27th, Trainers from around the world come together to celebrate their love for the brand, better known as Pokémon Day. This year, The Pokemon Company International celebrates the original and robust spirit of connectivity that began with the first games, inviting Trainers to “Pokémon Together” throughout 2023.”

The event also has a trailer, which we can see below:

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

To kick off the “Pokémon Together” campaign, The Pokémon Company International invites Trainers to “Celebrate Pokémon Together” on Pokémon Day. Starting today, fans around the world are invited to post photos and videos on social media who show their love for the franchise by sharing their favorite memories. Posts tagged with #PokemonTogether will have a chance to be aggregated into a mosaic in the style of the iconic Poké Ball that will be unveiled on Pokémon Day. The official @PokemonIT social media channels will also host content related to companion #PokemonTogether products from the members of the worldwide fan community, to inspire Trainers to submit their stories, and to showcase what Pokémon means to so many around the world.

“Since its inception, Pokémon has had the unique ability to bring people together physically and virtually,” said Andy Hartpence, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “Throughout 2023, we want to celebrate this aspect of the brand and want to invite its amazing community of fans to experience the many ways they can connect with each other and experience “Pokémon Together” through the franchise. We welcome for Trainers to play, discover, watch, collect, trade and, starting this Pokémon Day, celebrate Pokémon together.”