The theme of the arts was to recreate the 18 types of creatures from the franchise alongside Miku. Now the idea is to create topics that highlight this initiative and in which renowned producers participate.

In the same way as with the designs mentioned above, there will be 18 music videos where Hatsune Miku will appear accompanied by a Pokémon.

The general theme of this project is to imagine this idol as if she were a coach.

The first song that is available from this new stage is Volt Tacklewhich is a composition of the producer DECO*27 and you can see their respective video on this creative’s YouTube channel.

Currently, the DECO*27 channel has more than 1.58 million subscribers and is one of the most notable channels with productions based on Hatsune Miku and other Vocaloids.

Surely his participation with Pokémon will attract a lot of attention from fans of his creations and in the process will get him several new ones.

Best of all, the video Volt Tackle It has the option of English subtitles, so you can understand what Miku sings.

Unlike the Project VOLTAGE illustrations, in which there were designers who participated several times, in the Pokémon and Hatsune Miku musical themes the idea is that different artists are in charge of each one.

Something the producers are free to use are the sound effects from the games in the series. Precisely in the music video of Volt Tackle You can hear some of them and they really complement it well.

