There are those who loved them and those who hated them, but despite personal tastes, Let’s Go! Pikachu & Eevee they represented a kind of reimagination of the first generation of the beloved videogame series Pokémoncatapulting into the gaming market as a sort of “half remake”That could serve as a starting point for all newbies. So, although this move seems to have wanted to remove as much as possible the hypothesis of a real remake of the forerunners of the franchise, on the web someone wanted to try to give free rein to their imagination.

The Twitter user @pokeyugami recently shared a video that catapulted us into the middle of the Viridian Forestoffering us a look at what a remake could look like with current broad lines graphics but which, at the same time, tries to maintain the iconic artistic style seen in the various illustrations of Ken Sugimori. Here is the result.

こ れ は 時空 の 歪 み に よ っ て 生 ま れ た 、 懐 か し く も 新 し い 『ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー 初 代』！

(ト キ ワ の 森 編)#pokemon pic.twitter.com/Mm7bF4M80F – ポ ケ モ ン 時空 の 歪 み 研究員 (@pokeyugami) May 20, 2022

Being a fanmade work, the result is really noteworthy! Would you like the idea of ​​having a remake in this style, or do you prefer something more current on all fronts (including the artistic style)? Let us know in the comments!

Source: @pokeyugami Street SoraNews24