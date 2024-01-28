













That's what recently shared information suggests. Through this it comes to light that one of these official stores would reach the Mexican Republic. But that would only be the beginning, since it is also planned to open more in other Latin American countries.

In relation to the above, it seems that the next Pokémon games will finally have a localization in Latin American Spanish. All thanks to the campaign started by fans.

In this way, it would be the most recent addition in terms of languages, since the previous one was Chinese in 2016. However, there are those who say that if this were true, Brazilian Portuguese should also be added, and there was also a campaign for this location.

Apart from this information from the Pokémon Center in Mexico and the localization in Latin American Spanish, there are other rumors.

It seems that there are two new video games in production, one developed by Game Freak, and another by ILCA.

The first will be in Unova where it is necessary to return to the Blueberry Academy as a new character; Pecharunt will play an important role. The second would be a remake of Gold & Silver with improvements from Crystal.

Another detail revealed is that the next main installment of the series will take place in a region inspired by Australia.

This will belong to Generation X and will go on sale on February 27, 2025, and will be a release for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, none of this information can be taken as official and only The Pokémon Company can confirm or deny the above. In that sense, all that remains is to wait.

