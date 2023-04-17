Over the weekend, April 14-16, 3,000 players gathered in London to participate in the Pokémon Europe International Championships 2023, with Championship Points and a prize pool worth thousands of dollars up for grabs. On the podium we also find the Italian players Pietro Nihal Kaludura Silva and Federico Corino (first and second place in the Junior video game category) and Mattia Cognetta (first place in the Senior video game category).

The event hosted official competitions from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, Pokémon GO, and for the first time ever at the International Championships, Pokémon Unite as well.

Here you are all winners divided by category:

Pokémon TCG, Junior Category

1st place: Remi Lorenz [US]

2nd place: Drake Zhu [NZ]

Pokémon TCG, Senior Category

1st place: Rune Heiremans [BE]

2nd place: Drew Stephenson [UK]

Pokémon TCG, Masters category

1st place: Alex Schemanske [US]

2nd place: Tord Reklev [NO]

Video games, Junior category

1st place: Peter Nihal Kaludura Silva [IT]

2nd place: Federico Corino [IT]

Video games, Senior category

1st place: Mattia Cognetta [IT]

2nd place: Kylan Van Severen [CA]

Video games, Masters category

1st place: Paul Chua [US]

2nd place: Gabriel Agati Madeira [BR]

Pokémon GO

1st place: Thomas “TontonBatteuse” Martin [FR]

2nd place: Andrew “Nesabethan” Medhurst [UK]

Pokémon UNITE

1st place: Talibobo Believers:

Fabio “Zervas” Bügler

Klaus “KlausVIII” Zanaj

Adam “Megu爱” Frilay

Conor “ToonSlim” McDermott

Leo “Lunderu霧” Chiba

2nd Place: Nouns Esports:

Marc “GyZ” Ceprian Martinez

Hassan “Ghatlue” Al Abadi

Alberto “ADESu” González Torralbo

Anton “BruvHD” Levi

Raoul “Sixsies六” Monsanto

As mentioned at the beginning, among the prizes up for grabs there were also a large number of Championship Points, which entitle you to prize trips and an invitation to Pokémon World Championships 2023which will take place in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to 13.