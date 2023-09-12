There voice actress of Ash KetchumSarah Natochenny, shared a touching video of his last scene as the character, which he has played continuously for the last seventeen years within the animated series of Pokémon.

Having become Pokémon World Champion after 25 years, as we know Ash said goodbye to make room for new protagonistsbut it’s clear that this is a change that brings with it strong feelings for fans of the franchise.

“A few months ago I filmed myself watching the last scene of Pokémon Explorations Master that I had just dubbed in the studio,” Natochenny wrote in a Twitter post. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch it. They told me it’s amazing with music and effects. Hope you like it!”