There voice actress of Ash KetchumSarah Natochenny, shared a touching video of his last scene as the character, which he has played continuously for the last seventeen years within the animated series of Pokémon.
Having become Pokémon World Champion after 25 years, as we know Ash said goodbye to make room for new protagonistsbut it’s clear that this is a change that brings with it strong feelings for fans of the franchise.
“A few months ago I filmed myself watching the last scene of Pokémon Explorations Master that I had just dubbed in the studio,” Natochenny wrote in a Twitter post. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch it. They told me it’s amazing with music and effects. Hope you like it!”
The fans appreciated it
Fans greatly appreciated the actress’s testimony, paying her a large number of tributes thank you messageswith also several examples of scenes in which Ash was particularly believable and emotional.
In the meantime, the Nintendo brand continues to grind monstrous numbers: Last May, over 480 million Pokémon games had been distributed worldwide so far.
