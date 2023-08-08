Let’s see the trailers of the three animated series dedicated to the Pokémon saga that were unveiled at Pokémon Presents in August 2023.

During today’s Pokémon Presents, August 8, 2023, The Pokémon Company showed three new trailers dedicated to three animated series dedicated to the world of Pokémon. Let’s talk about Pokémon Horizonsalready known, and new series Pokémon: Winds of Paldea And Pokémon: To the top. These are three independent series that tell the world of Pokémon and the fans who explore it every day in a different way. Let’s start by seeing the trailer above Pokémon Horizons, which is “soon” coming. In this new adventure we will see Liko and Roy explore Paldea: the girl wears a mysterious pendant while the boy has a strange Pokéball.

Pokémon: Winds of Paldea The Pokémon Company International has unveiled the series Pokémon: Winds of Paldea which will be available via the official Pokémon YouTube channel at an as yet undefined date. In this series we will be able to discover the story of three students of the Palde academy, namely Ohara, Alik and Ohma. It will be a story about "growing and learning while in college"