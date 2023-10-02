A collaboration announced between Pokémon and the Van Gogh museum Of Amsterdam, chaos was inevitable, between fans and speculators who took advantage of the copious onslaught to re-propose card sales at crazy prices. The goose that laid the golden eggs was obviously the card Pikachu limited edition in the style of the famous portrait of the Dutch painter.

The wave of buyers among enthusiasts and touts meant that not only did the stocks run out immediately, as these were products that were both in demand and exclusive to the Museum, but the cards themselves were then put back on sale at crazy prices on eBay and other buying and selling portals .

As some users have commented on social networks, to avoid this abundant flow of engagement, healthy or otherwise, the solution would have been to limit the obtainment to just one per customer, even if considering the popularity of the brand it cannot be 100%. % sure of the result.

If there is indeed one thing that’s right on Pokémon cards has always been inevitable, that is precisely the category of dedicated retailers, from trading cards to limited edition merchandising. It is no coincidence that it is possible to find the objects of the event Van Gogh sold for anywhere from $50 to nearly $1,000 for a simple card. The madness left a number of die-hard fans empty-handed, consequently generating considerable discontent.