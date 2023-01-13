The official TikTok channel of the series Pokémonwhich boasts 3.7 million subscribers and usually publishes content for all ages and especially the little ones, mistakenly posted a video full of swear words.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the now-deleted footage showed a person in a Pikachu costume dancing around a statue of Lucario. So far nothing strange, except that everything is accompanied by a very colorful parody of the song for children “If You’re Happy and You Know it Clap Your Hands” (the Italian version is “If you are happy and you know it, clap your hands”) in which the expression “son of a bitch” is often used in the text.

As previously mentioned, the video was deleted from the Pokémon TikTok channel itself shortly after publication. Below you will find a replica of the clip, but we warn you it is not censored therefore vulgarities abound, albeit in the English language.

It goes without saying that the video was published by mistake, given that Pokémon’s social channels, as well as those of Nintendo, always keep away from similar vulgarities. Let’s assume that whoever posted this got a good scolding.

