In fact, it is not a real adaptation of the video games in the form of a TV series, but rather a series focused on the video games in question and their use in real life. “Pack Your Pocket With Adventure”, abbreviated to “PokéTsume”, this is the name given to the series in Japan, is based on the story of the young Madoka Akagi and her life dealing with various issues and with the constant use of Pokémon Red on Game Boy.

Also Pokémon will have its own live action TV series which comes with a first official trailer reported below, at least as far as Japan is concerned: from what we can see, it is something different than what one might think.

A live action drama featuring Pokémon

The series will be broadcast starting from October 19, 2023 in Japan but there is no information on its possible arrival in the West, which is not a given considering the particularity of the production.

The story seems to touch on Pokémon marginally, but in truth they play an important role in the protagonist’s maturation journey. Away from home for work, Madoka receives a package from her mother inside which she also finds a old Game Boy and a copy of Pokémon Red.

The girl hasn’t played consoles for many years, but finds herself spending more and more time with her Game Boy playing Pokémon, first gripped by nostalgia and then by a growing interest, while at the same time she finds herself having to face various challenges in real life.

The live action drama in question was announced in the summer and now has a more defined release, produced in collaboration by The Pokémon Company and TV Tokyo.