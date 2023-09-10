Through the Amazon Italy offers today you can buy a Ampharos-ex’s ex-Pokémon Battle Deck. The reported discount compared to the recent lowest price is €4.30, or 25%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price it’s €16.99. The current price is the all-time low. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Ampharos-ex’s ex-Pokémon Battle Deck it is a starter deck, perfect for those who want to start playing. Includes 60 cards and is ready to be used in a game. Also includes three reference cards, a rules booklet, a single-player game board, damage tokens and an extra-large coin. There is also a deck case, a strategy card and a code card to play with this deck online in the Pokémon TCG Live.