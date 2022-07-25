The Pokémon Company announces the arrival of the first online exhibition of illustrations related to Pokémon Trading Card Game. From the next August 10 and up to October 23 it will be possible to have free access to a digital gallery that will contain all the illustrations created in over 26 years of history.

ARTISTIC ATTACK! ON AUGUST 10, 2022 THE FIRST ONLINE EXHIBITION OF ILLUSTRATIONS OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME OPENS

For the first time online, a review that showcases the illustrations of the hugely popular trading card game.

25 July 2022 – The Pokémon Company International today announced the debut of the online exhibition of illustrations of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Starting from 10 August 2022fans will be able to admire the illustrations of the famous trading card game in a new mode, with free access to a digital gallery that traces the more than 26 years of publications.

This online exhibit will be available in 10 languages ​​and visitors will be able to scroll through the stunning illustrations of one hundred featured Pokémon TCG cards, divided into three sections:

“Habitat”, which focuses on the wide variety of environments where Pokémon live.

“Story”, which traces the 26 years of the Pokémon Trading Card Game: from 1996, when the very first set was released in Japan, up to the present day.

“Artists,” which features illustrations by selected Pokémon TCG designers, each with their own unique style.

The online exhibit of Pokémon Trading Card Game illustrations also includes commentary from 50 artists; each of which chose one of the cards he made for the Pokémon TCG and shared its memories and creative process.

Additionally, Japanese illustrator Wada has created three Pokémon TCG card illustrations that will be revealed for the first time in the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s online illustration exhibit: one on August 23, one on September 7, and one on September 22, 2022. .

“It feels like a lot of pressure to draw illustrations for a game of such fame, but it was an honor for me to have the opportunity to showcase the way of life and the world of Pokémon,” said Wada, famous for making illustrations. for games intended for Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Switch consoles, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and for Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch consoles, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. “I would be happy if my illustrations helped me feel closer to the Pokémon.”

The online exhibit of Pokémon Trading Card Game illustrations will be available from August 10, 2022 to October 23, 2022.

To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/gcc