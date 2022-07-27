Pokémon is always a very popular series by cosplayers, despite the fact that human characters are, generally, less charismatic than creatures, however there are some coaches that have become part of popular culture by now, as this demonstrates Misty cosplayfrom Missbrisolo.

The model in question takes up the classic style of the character with the historical “uniform” of Misty, long-time travel companion of the protagonist Ash. There Heavenly City Gym Leaderhas been present in Pokémon adventures since the very first animated seriesset in the Kanto region.

Also in this case, as often happens, the interpretation of Missbrisolo returns a decidedly more image adult compared to the original Misty, but despite everything, the lively and cheerful spirit that is typical of the character remains unchanged, reproduced very effectively by the model in this new set of photos, which could represent a version of the famous adult coach.

Misty specializes in water-type pokémon and is represented here with her classic outfit: yellow tank top, denim shorts, red suspenders and the iconic red hair with a cheeky tail perfectly reproduced. There is also the inseparable Togepithe Pokémon that is usually represented next to the girl as an inseparable companion in adventures, present here in plush format.