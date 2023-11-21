The Pokémon franchise has been immensely popular since its inception in the mid-to-late 1990s, but according to Takato Utsunomiya, COO of The Pokémon Companythe overall goal is to do so last for centuries.

In an interview given to The GuardianUtsunomiya says he spends “all day every day” thinking about Pokémon, working to ensure the brand has long-term longevity.

Precisely he stated: “My job? I spend all day thinking about Pokémon. Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, ensuring they survive well beyond our lifetimes.”