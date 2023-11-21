The Pokémon franchise has been immensely popular since its inception in the mid-to-late 1990s, but according to Takato Utsunomiya, COO of The Pokémon Companythe overall goal is to do so last for centuries.
In an interview given to The GuardianUtsunomiya says he spends “all day every day” thinking about Pokémon, working to ensure the brand has long-term longevity.
Precisely he stated: “My job? I spend all day thinking about Pokémon. Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, ensuring they survive well beyond our lifetimes.”
Pokémon and technical problems, what Utsunomiya thinks
Utsunomiya talked about the technical problems that sometimes afflict the saga and the how the company interacts with player feedbackstating that “we can’t always be 100% aligned with what some parts of the community are asking for.”
“Regardless of whether we respond publicly, we always pay close attention to the feedback and conversations that happen in communities. There are some aspects where we can’t always be 100% aligned with what the community wants and what we want to provide. But we we do with the desire to keep Pokémon alive for a long time, and I believe fans and players are aligned with us in this regard.”
We hope that as we move forward the technical problems will decrease: we will also see it with The Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disc, here is the release date.
